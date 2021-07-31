D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. 3,389,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,344,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,064,000 after buying an additional 120,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,004,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,125,000 after buying an additional 61,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $239,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,249,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,259,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

