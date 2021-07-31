DA Davidson Weighs in on BayCom Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BayCom in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

BCML opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06. BayCom has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

