DA Davidson Weighs in on First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $16.10 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $156.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.