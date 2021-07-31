Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $26.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DAN opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dana will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.
Dana Company Profile
Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.
