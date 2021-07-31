Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $26.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 115,644 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAN opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dana will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

