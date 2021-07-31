Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $310.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.93.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $297.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.87. Danaher has a one year low of $192.51 and a one year high of $299.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

