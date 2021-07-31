Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BN. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Thursday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

