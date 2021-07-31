Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of BN opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.90. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a one year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

