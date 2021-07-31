Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 126.3% from the June 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Currently, 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 164,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 549.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 126,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DARE stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.48.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

