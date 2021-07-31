Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Makes New $355,000 Investment in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $137,416,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,309,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

