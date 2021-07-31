Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Update

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 30th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,051.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.50. 294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

