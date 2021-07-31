Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) (LON:CLNR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.52 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,672,190 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 70.37 and a quick ratio of 69.88.

Deltic Energy Plc (CLNR.L) Company Profile (LON:CLNR)

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

