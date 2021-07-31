DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the June 30th total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,872.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $$19.11 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.61. DeNA has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 18.67%. Research analysts forecast that DeNA will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

