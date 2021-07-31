Desjardins Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$137.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$127.00 to C$137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. George Weston currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28. George Weston has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $104.13.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

