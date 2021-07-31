Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $152.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

WM opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.85. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

