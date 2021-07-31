Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.38.
Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19.
In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
