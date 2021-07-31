Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

