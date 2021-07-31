Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 104.7% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBOEY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.60. 71,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,469. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $18.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.3545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

