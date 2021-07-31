Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.