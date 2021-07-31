Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Devon Energy reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 394.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

