DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.75.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $515.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.19 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.09, for a total transaction of $160,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,226,014 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $23,662,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

