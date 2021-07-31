Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.93. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

