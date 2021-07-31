Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.12.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $198.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.93. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
