Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.57, but opened at $10.70. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 3,799 shares traded.

The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.36.

About Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.