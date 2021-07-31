Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.61. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 380,292 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Digital Ally during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Digital Ally in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

