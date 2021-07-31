Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Aspen Aerogels worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $2,530,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

