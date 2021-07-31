Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.17 Million Position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.93% of Ultralife worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ultralife during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ultralife by 68.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.60. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 4.49%.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company serves government, defense, and commercial sectors. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems.

