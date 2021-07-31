Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 894,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Eldorado Gold worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $21,245,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.33 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.