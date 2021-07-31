Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $8.56 Million in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 407,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NETI. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Eneti alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Eneti Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently -1.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday, July 11th.

Eneti Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.