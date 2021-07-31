Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,295 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,502,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $9,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Surgalign by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ SRGA opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.11. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.39.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts expect that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.