Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives $18.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

DSEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Diversey from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:DSEY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 177,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,413. Diversey has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $18.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter valued at $147,207,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $74,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $44,153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $43,001,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $40,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

