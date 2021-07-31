Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$2.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.65. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1693609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

