Doctors Coin Market Capitalization Tops $194.16 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $194.16 million and $6.42 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002103 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Doctors Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

