Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,500 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the June 30th total of 513,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Document Security Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.21. Document Security Systems has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.93.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Document Security Systems will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Document Security Systems Company Profile

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

