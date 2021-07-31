Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Lowered by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.10. 474,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,237. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.26.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

