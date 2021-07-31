Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.
Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.
In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
About Dolby Laboratories
Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.