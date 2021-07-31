Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Dolby Laboratories has increased its dividend by 51.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.11%. Equities analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.