DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. DoubleVerify updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DV traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. 552,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,684. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

