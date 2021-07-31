DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DV. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $543,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $7,148,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $27,640,000.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

