Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 211.0 days.

DWMNF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33. Dowa has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $43.10.

DWMNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

