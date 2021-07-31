Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned 4.32% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

