Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $31.49 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $45,811.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,849. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

