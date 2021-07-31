DTE Energy to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.87 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

NYSE DTE opened at $117.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,097 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 51.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $673,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

