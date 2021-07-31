Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

NYSE DT opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.65, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $64.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.