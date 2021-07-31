Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $70.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

NYSE:DT opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 245.66, a PEG ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Dynatrace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

