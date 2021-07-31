Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.55, a P/E/G ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,561,020. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,577,000 after buying an additional 61,504 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 22.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $4,156,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $719,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

