DZ Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €60.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.14 ($80.16).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

ETR:NEM opened at €74.44 ($87.58) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1-year high of €75.58 ($88.92).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.