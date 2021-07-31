Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 5,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darrell W. Crate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

