easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.99.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

