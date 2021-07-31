Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Retail Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 117,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in National Retail Properties by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

