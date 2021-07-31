Eaton Vance Management Invests $2.09 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $3,237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,644 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $146.45 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.03 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.89.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

