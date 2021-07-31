Eaton Vance Management Purchases 695 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,576 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CREE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cree during the 4th quarter worth $294,455,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after buying an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after buying an additional 307,515 shares during the last quarter.

CREE stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

