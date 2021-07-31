Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,876 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.08% of PDC Energy worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $49,000.

PDC Energy stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

