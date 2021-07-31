Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $226.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.97. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

